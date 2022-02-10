University students lend a hand to the popular consultation process





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 10 (ACN) David Medina, one of the 1,600-plus higher education students involved in the popular consultation on the draft Family Code, is making his debut as a jurist in this city to support the process started this month.



Medina, a fourth year law student at the University of Havana, holds that 24th version of the Code enshrines principles such as inclusion, equality and non-discrimination and makes many changes to the current legislation enacted in 1975, including the proscription of teenage marriage.



“Those who marry before they turn 18 are not mature enough to cope with this status, known to be linked with problems such as increasing early pregnancy and school dropout rates,” he says. “The new Code addresses relevant issues such as the care provided to, and the protection of, the disabled.”



Affection-related provisions prevail in the document, given their key role in family life, that stipulate the well-being of children and teenagers and attach importance to their views, identity and status as developing persons.



Medina also pointed out that, regardless of the support provided by the electoral authorities, there may be misunderstandings and doubts about certain legal terms, hence the need that all Cubans read the text in advance.



Version 24 of the draft Family Code, approved on December 21, 2021 by the National Assembly of People's Power, will be submitted to popular consultation until next April.