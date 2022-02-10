Science and Technology Parks for development, theme of Congress Universidad 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 10 (ACN) The role of science and technology parks in Latin American and Caribbean economic development will be on the table today at the 13th International Congress University 2022 hosted by this city.



Representatives of these facilities in Ecuador, Spain and Cuba will discuss their management models and the way that cooperation with academia and with other enterprises has contributed to the development of economic sectors in these countries.



Also in today’s program is the lecture The strategic role of universities in the fight against Covid-19, by Miriam Nicado García, rector of the University of Havana (UH).



During two years of pandemic in Cuba, UH professors, students and other staff worked in isolation centers, organized the distribution of donations and engaged in other major tasks to tackle Covid infection.



On Wednesday, José Ramón Saborido Loidi, Minister of Higher Education, gave a keynote lecture about the need to upgrade Cuba’s professional level in higher education through a government management system based on technology and innovation, the challenges facing Cuban universities, the country’s chances at virtual learning, and the conduction of cross-sectional multidisciplinary research works.



On his end, Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil Fernández spoke about Cuba’s 2030 Economic and Social Development Plan, currently in its second stage and marked by hostile circumstances such as the intensification of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



Universidad 2022, which is intended to promote innovation and research for sustainable development, will close its doors on Friday 11.