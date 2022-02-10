Cuba at Turkey’s International Tourism Fair





Havana, Feb 9 (ACN) A delegation from Cuba’s Tourism Ministry is participating at Turkey’s International Tourism Fair, underway in the city of Istanbul.



Representatives of travel agencies like Havanatur and Cubanacan will present the business portfolio in the tourist sector and local destinations in the modalities of sun-and-beach, nature, health among others, according to PL news agency.



The Cuban delegation is headed by ambassador to Turkey Luis Amoros, and the vice director general of marketing at the Cuban Tourism Ministry Eddy Santos.



The Turkish fair, running till February 12, is considered one of the five most important events of its kind in the world, which attracts some 45 thousand experts, tourists and entrepreneurs.



The event is also a significant business forum offering new commercial and cooperation opportunities for the Turkish and international tourist sectors.



At present, Turkey is an important destination connecting Europe and Asia to Cuba and an a source of Turkish vacationers to the Caribbean island nature.