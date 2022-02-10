Russia: US Blockade, a Score to Settle





Havana, Feb 9 (ACN) Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zajarova said on Wednesday that the US economic, commercial and financial US blockade against Cuba is a score to settle with the Caribbean nation for having chosen its independent development.



In a press conference, Zajarova said that the whole world has denounced the inhumane and illegitimate nature of the US’s anti-Cuba policy, according to the Twitter account of the Russian Foreign Ministry.



The Russian official noted that the past 60 years under the US blockade describe the history of a selfless feat of the Cuban people and its clearest demonstration of national identity, pride and dignity.



Between April 219 and December 2020 alone the US siege inflicted Cuba damage calculated at some 9 billion 157 million dollars, while the total loss caused over the past five years surpassed 17 billion dollars, but in all these 60 years the total damage has gone over 147 billion dollars, according to the latest statistics.



In June 2021, the UN General Assembly reaffirmed its support of the Cuban resolution demanding the end of the US blockade with 184 member nations voting in favor, two against and three abstentions.



A recent statement by the Cuban government on the 60th anniversary of the proclamation that made the unilateral US policy official, reads that the aim of Washington’s strategy is to thwart the legitimate rights of the Cuban people to defend their sovereignty and develop an emancipatory project foreign to imperialist domination.