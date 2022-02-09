Universidad 2022 promotes inclusive education for sustainable development





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) The scientific sessions of the International Congress University 2022 will be dedicated to the future prospects of Cuban higher education and the participation of its universities in the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals.



Today, Minister of Higher Education José Ramón Saborido Loidi will give a lecture titled “The future of Higher Education for sustainable and inclusive development”. Also scheduled are discussions about the participation of educational institutions in Cuba’s economic and social progress through the use of science, technology and innovation.



In this regard, the experiences of the universities of Havana, Uruguay, Quilmes University in Argentina and the Latin American Network for the Study of Learning Systems, Innovation and Construction of Competencies (Lalics) will be taken as benchmarks.

Another topic of interest will be the panel discussion about the challenges facing distance learning in Latin America in the context of the pandemic.



Tuesday featured presentations on the links between universities and enterprises such as BioCubaFarma, whose cooperation had a major impact on the development of medicines to fight COVID-19.



Yuri Valdés Balbín, deputy director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, pointed out that without their links with academia, they would not have been able to undertake vaccine production so quickly.



Likewise, the Center for Demographic Studies of the University of Havana analyzed the main strategies to cope with population aging in Cuba and the role of the Department of the Elderly to help senior citizens assume old age in an active way.



The 13th International Congress University 2022 is attended by representatives from more than 170 countries and national and international institutions committed to the 2030 Agenda through integral and innovative educational practices.