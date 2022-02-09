New Family Code Stresses Parental Protection of Children





Camaguey, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) The new draft Family Code being submitted to the people’s consultation till April, stresses the protection of children and adolescents by their parents, who are responsible to take care of them.



The code is in tune with the Convention on the Rights of the Child, a UN treaty signed by Cuba as a commitment to the norms aimed at guaranteeing children the full enjoyment of their rights.



Marcia Chicoy, a judge with Camaguey’s Provincial Civil Court told ACN that the code stresses the responsibility of parents to contribute to the education of their children, in an age requiring the use of activities that contribute to the formation of the kids for the future. The code also includes the rights of the grandparents about the minors as well as details expressing the diversity of Cuban families.



Cuba, considered the nation with the largest aging population in Latin America and the Caribbean, is expected to have 10 million inhabitants by 2030, with 30 percent of that figure being senior citizens, said Aja.



The expert referred to the migration of part of the population economically active has an impact in the increasing number of Cubans beyond 60 years of age, so there is no other choice than encouraging the birth rate.