Diaz-Canel highlights Cuban achievements in anti-COVID-19 vaccination coverage





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted today on Twitter the country's achievements in anti-COVID-19 vaccination, with 88 % of the population immunized with the country's own vaccines.



This result places the Caribbean island in the third position worldwide in vaccination coverage against the infectious disease, a result that, the president pointed out, was achieved in the midst of the worst circumstances.



The difficulty, as so many times throughout our history, became an opportunity, said the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country.



The head of state accompanied his tweet with a message on that social media network from the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, which highlights the strength of the immunization strategy designed in Cuba.



The tweet includes a graphic from the Our World in Data website, according to which Cuba ranks third in terms of vaccination coverage, only surpassed by the United Arab Emirates and Portugal.



A total of 9,843,728 people (88% of the Cuban population) have already completed the vaccination schedule against COVID-19, with the national immunogens Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.