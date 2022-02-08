Cuba to host 14th International Heritage Conference





BAYAMO, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) Dedicated to intangible heritage and the 530th anniversary of the clash between the European and aboriginal civilizations in America, the 14th International Conference of People and their Cultures will be held March 17-21 in Bayamo, capital of the eastern province of Granma.



Six workshops will allow confronting ideas, experiences and projects on topics such as artistic vanguard in defense of the memory of the Cuban nation, and museum collections in the period of the Revolution, from 1960 to 2000.



According to the call for participants, there will also be discussions on conservation, restoration and promotion of monuments and sites from the revolutionary period; interventions in historic urban centers, natural areas and places of archeological interest.



Studies on immaterial and funerary heritage will also be among the papers, panels, posters, exhibitions or pre-event courses, and the final selection of works will be made public on the 16th.



Convened annually by the Provincial Cultural Heritage Center of Granma and the Manuel Muñoz Cedeño Museum, the event is co-sponsored by the Autonomous Metropolitan University of Mexico and the University of Cotopaxi in Ecuador.



Since February 2007, first in the form of a workshop and then as a scientific conference The Cultural Heritage of the Ibero-American People, the event consolidates a 14-year trajectory in the joint of knowledge and experiences in favor of the good management, diffusion and defense of the values and the very diversified heritage of the nations.