Cuban Universities are Crucial to Achieve Economic Achievements





Havana, Feb 7 (ACN) Cuban university are currently contribute to the advancement of strategic economic sectors with the participation of some 27 thousand students in different areas, said deputy Higher Education minister Alicia Alonso Becerra.



A major goal of the Higher Education Ministry is contributing to priority sectors like construction, energy, new technologies, transportation logistics and hydraulic systems, storage and trade, tourism, the biopharmaceutical industry and food production, said the official.



Addressing delegates at the University 2022 International Congress in Havana, the deputy minister said that over 1250 postgraduate students are linked to different economic areas and stressed the significance of strengthening alliances between universities and entities from the scientific and technological field and companies in the production of goods and services which have direct impact on the people.



Raydel Montesino, rector of the I.T. University stressed the results of the Havana-based Scientific and Technological Park. She also announced that a project is underway to turn the La Lisa municipality, where the I.T. University is located, into a smart city.



University rectors from other provinces also addressed the importance of the linkage between their centers and economic sectors and the steps being taken to achieve this goal.



Cuban President Miguel-Diaz Canel described as of special interest the territorial development and the decentralization of responsibilities, resources and decisions as part of the government management system, where Cuban universities play a key role in the spread of knowledge.



University 2022, running till Friday, is being attended by higher education officials and rectors of renowned education centers from around the world.

