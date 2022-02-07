Government system based on science and innovation progresses, Diaz-Canel affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) The Cuban government's management system is based on science and innovation, pillars that are constantly growing and are transforming forces, said today Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president.



At the opening conference of the International University Congress 2022, the president said that the necessary relationship between science and knowledge generated from the university encourages efficiency in the different economic sectors.



He stressed that the country has a vision based on independence, sovereignty, democracy, prosperity and sustainability, which contribute to economic growth and development.



The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) pointed out the challenges facing the nation, which has been punished for more than 60 years by the hostile policy of the Washington government.



He recalled that successive U.S. administrations have refused to accept Cuba's sovereignty, and noted the criminal tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade during the administration of Donald Trump and its persistence in the pandemic period, during Joe Biden's term.



The first day of Universidad 2022 is also attended by Manuel Marrero, Cuban PM; Jorge Luis Broche, member of the PCC Secretariat and head of the department of education, sports and science of its Central Committee; and Jose Ramon Saborido, head of the higher education ministry.

From today until Friday, the 13th edition of the International Congress on Higher Education, University 2022, will be held at the Convention Center in Havana, under the slogan "University and Innovation for a Sustainable and Inclusive Development".