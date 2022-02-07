Diaz-Canel to present opening lecture at Universidad 2022 event





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, said today that it is an honor to give the opening lecture of University 2022, an event to be held until next Friday in Havana.



On Twitter, Diaz-Canel noted that the event, which starts Monday in person and virtually, brings together ministers, rectors, professors and students, Cubans and foreigners, and said that his speech will address science and innovation in government management.



Regarding this, Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, also highlighted on the same social media, the start of this important event that will also examine, among other topics, Higher Education and the confrontation with Covid-19.



With the slogan University and Innovation for a sustainable and inclusive development, the event will be attended by 150 foreign delegates from 26 countries.



The Congress will also discuss the importance of production in the institutions to be increasingly expressed with the required impact on the consolidation of the Socialist State Enterprise.