Diaz-Canel thanks Latin American leaders for remembering Camilo Cienfuegos





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, thanked on Twitter Nicolas Maduro Moros, president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and Evo Morales, who remembered on Sunday the 90th anniversary of the birth of Camilo Cienfuegos.



On his social media, the Cuban leader thanked Maduro Moros for his tribute in commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the birth of the Señor de la Vanguardia (Lord of the Vanguard), on February 6.



He stressed that loyalty and love for justice are characteristics distinguishing Camilo Cienfuegos.



In another message, Diaz-Canel also thanked Evo Morales for his words in remembrance of the date and considered that as him, among the people, there are many Camilos.



He also stressed that Camilo Cienfuegos is one of those heroes who support the soul of the Cuban nation.



Camilo Cienfuegos was one of the main pillars of the Rebel Army that overthrew the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista on January 1, 1959 and an inseparable friend of Ernesto Che Guevara and the Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro Ruz.