Cuban sugar technicians announce post-COVID action plan



 HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) The Association of Cuban Sugar Technicians (ATAC) announced in this city its 2022 post-COVID action plan, focused on their support to the current harvest.

To that end, ATAC will hold meetings this month with industrial and sugarcane specialists of the Sugarcane Derivatives Research Institute (ICIDCA) and the Sugarcane Research Institute (INICA), visit sugar mills in most provinces for onsite assessments of the production process, and organize videoconferences. In the near future, the entity will also announce the VI Technical Meeting with the Association of Sugar Technicians of Mexico, in which sugar mill technicians from both countries exchange experiences.

ATAC is a scientific-technical association of volunteer high-level professionals, mid-level technicians, students, retirees and skilled workers of recognized prestige who contribute to the development of entities and communities related to the sugarcane-cane agro-industrial sector and its derivatives, agriculture, forestry and nutritional plants.

