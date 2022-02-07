1962 Second Havana Declaration Cornerstone in Cuba Foreign Policy





Havana, Feb 4 (ACN) The 1962 Second Havana Declaration is one of the major expressions of the Cuban Revolution’s external policy, which backed the socialist and communist project, said researchers during a panel on Friday at Havana’s International Relations Institute.



The Declaration’s author was the Cuban People General Assembly because it was a collective proclamation, a fair democratic act, said post-grade professor Luis Suarez, who noted that the document contains the foundations of Cuban and Latin American Marxism, reflected in the Cuban Constitution adopted in 2019.



Meanwhile, former Cuban ambassador to the Vatican City, professor Eduardo Delgado referred to the main events that led to the proclamation of the Second Havana Declaration. He said that the presence of Fidel Castro at the United Nations, the imperialist defeat at Bay of Pigs, and the consultation meetings of the Organization of American States previously held, triggered the US actions against Cuba in 1962.



The 8th Consultation Meeting of Punta del Este, held in Uruguay in January 1962 has as its most important goals the break of trade and diplomatic relations between Cuba and the rest of Latin American nations.



The Second Havana Declaration identified the potential actors of society who could influence the changes then experienced and currently witnessed by the Revolution and the rest of the continent, said sociologist and researcher Rafael Hidalgo Fernandez.



The Declaration was approved February 4, 1962 in a massive rally at Havana’s Revolution Square as a response to the expelling of Cuba from the Organization of American States and in defense of the principles of the revolutionary process.



