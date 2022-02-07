Denuncian persecución financiera contra Cuba





Havana, Feb 4 (ACN) The Atrocious nature of the US Blockade of Cuba is revealed by the chase of Cuban financial operations, to prevent the island from getting its export revenues or doing financial transactions.



In statements to Granma newspaper, Foreign Trade general director at the Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry Vivian Herrera said Cuban import operations are frequently stalled after the money does not reach the providers, while in export operations, Cuba does not get the money either from its clients because the banks reject or avoid directly or indirectly working with the business people.



The official recalled that last year, the MCC and Zim shipping companies openly said that they would no longer work with Cuba to prevent getting in trouble due to the effects of the blockade, while a third renowned company said it will not join the bidding with similar enterprises. All this is a consequence of the permanent siege of those who do business with Cuba and of the international logistic crisis caused by the pandemic, said the Foreign Trade general director.



Herrera said that at times some companies have reached freight deals with Cuba, however when other clients offer them more money, they do not upload the Cuban cargo, usually containing raw material to produce pharmaceuticals and resources for food production programs.