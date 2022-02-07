European Parliamentarians Visit Cuban Friendship Institute





Havana, Feb 4 (ACN) A visiting European Parliament leftist delegation visited the Havana-based Cuban Friendship Institute on Friday.



Institute President Fernando Gonzalez Llort welcomed the lawmakers and thanked them for their support of Cuba at the European legislative body. He said that while in a hostile scenario, the parliamentarians raise their voices against the misinformation campaigns against Cuban reality.



The Co-president of the Leftist Group at the European Parliament Martin Schirdewan said that they defend the Cuban cause with passion against the US blockade; Sira Rego, from Spain’s United Left Party said that they will keep working on initiatives to maintain their denunciation against the US economic siege against the island nation.



Participants at the dialog also stressed the role of the Solidarity-with-Cuba Movement in Europe, whose organizations with long years of work and experience prioritize educating citizens about the impact of the US blockade on the Cuban people and fighting discrediting campaigns.



The agenda of the European parliamentarians has included meetings with President Miguel Diaz-Canel, with Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo and they have also toured community projects and places of historic, cultural and social interest.