National Commission for Automatics is established





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) The Official Gazette published on Thursday Resolution 2/2022 of the Ministry of Industry establishing the National Commission for Automatics (CNA), intended to evaluate programs and projects related to the development of this activity in Cuba.



The legal document stipulates that the commission will be chaired by the vice minister of the sector, Gaspar Álvarez Sandoval, and made up of 17 renowned specialists from different Cuban entities.



The CNA will assess programs related to the industrial development of automation and to science, technology and innovation of automation, robotics and artificial intelligence, as well as projects for the automation of production processes and investments and for the development and introduction of new goods and services.



It will also advise on investment processes and the imports of equipment with automatic control systems and support the development and implementation of the regulations governing automation activity in the country.

Likewise, the CNA must suggest strategies for the development and technical/professional training of human capital on related specialties.