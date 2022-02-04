Reservoirs in eastern Cuba hit by severe drought





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) The reservoirs in the province of Holguin are currently at 70% capacity due to a prolonged drought that prevents the recovery of their sources and in fact prolongs the cycles of this service to the population.



More than 50 communities across the province are only receiving water by means of bulk liquid carriers, whereas the drought has also damaged agricultural production, considering that the main service reservoirs of the region—Cuba’s third most densely populated—have water levels way below their usual marks.



Juan Mario Hechavarría, deputy sub-delegate of the EAH (enterprise in charge of water management), stressed the need to promote well drilling programs in rural and urban areas and to install hand water pumps wherever possible to improve the service.



At the same time, provincial authorities in charge of the water supply system are strengthening and extending several projects to repair water treatment plants, sanitize rivers, reduce flooding risks and other actions expected to improve the quality of the service in the region.