Biogas users should engage in local development programs, expert says





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) The Movement of Biogas Users (MUB) should be part of the local development programs of the country's municipal governments in the new post-pandemic scenario, MUB coordinator Sc. D. José Antonio Guardado Chacón suggested to the group, which has also taken over the management of Renewable Energy Sources (RES).



He pointed out that biogas—a mixture of methane, carbon dioxide and other fluids in small concentrations—uses waste from agricultural activities and animal and human excreta, without ruling out food industry residues. It also helps cleaning up the environment and preparing fertilizers with organic waste, and it is a very valuable energy option in rural areas, but in fact its main function is to help reduce electric power consumption.



Specialists from various organizations and institutions agreed on the need for municipal governments to design programs for biogas use in favor of the environment and to save energy and water, which will have an impact on food production.

This first in-person meeting of the BUM includes the presentation of papers mostly related to the development of local development strategies.