Cuba Looks Forwards to Meeting the Needs of its Youths





Havana, Feb 3 (ACN) Cuba’s governmental policy defends the wellbeing of the new generations along their revolution, said the director of the Center for Studies on the Youth Keyla Estévez García during a meeting between members of the Young Communist League and visiting European lawmakers.



Estevez said the country has worked over the past 63 years to meet the needs of the youths to access jobs, recreation and health programs. The levels of personal unsatisfaction and migration among Cuban youths are due to economic issues, particularly as a consequence of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, as well as internal problems.



European lawmaker Leila Chaibi acknowledged Cuba’s feat in developing its own COVID-19 vaccines and in proving what a nation can achieve when it prioritizes the health of its people.



Young Cuban researchers at the meeting stressed the so many hurdles imposed by the US blockade to hinder the achievements of the local vaccines and lung ventilators.



Meanwhile, Young Communist League Leader Aylin Garcia told the visitors that the country’s top leadership prioritize the attention to the youths and she went on to stress the daily contribution made by young Cubans to the construction of prosperous and sustainable socialism.



The European lawmakers also addressed the challenges facing the youth in their respective nations, the bad employment situation, and the impossibility for many young people to keep studying due to economic issues.



The European Parliament delegation has been received by President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and by the President of the Cuban Parliament Esteban Lazo Hernandez.