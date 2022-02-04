Severe Drought Inflicts Strong Impact on Eastern Cuba





Guantanamo, Feb 3 (ACN) The president of the Cuban Water Resources Institute Antonio Rodriguez admitted the serious impact inflicted by the current drought on the province of Guantanamo and other eastern Cuban provinces.



Rodriguez and Communist Party leader in Guantanamo Rafael Perez toured ongoing works aimed at improving the drinking water supply to the city. The situation requests emergency measures, because out of 980 litters per minute that should be funneled to the city of Guantanamo, only 650 litter per minute are now being guaranteed, and the situation cannot wait till mid may, because there are still three months ahead to get to the rainy season, said Rodriguez.



The urgency is marked by the precarious water levels of the Faustino Perez reservoir which provides water to the city of Guantanamo, explained the official and insisted in the need to tell all the people about the actions underway to meet their water needs, though he noted that some areas in the province and in the country will not see a short-term solution, so here water will be delivered by cistern trucks.



Over 95 thousand citizens live in the municipality of Guantanamo who are being provided with water every nine days, while other municipalities here receive water every 10 and even 12 days.