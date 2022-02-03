"Today and always, our people demand no more blockade", Cuban PM asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) Today and always, our people demand no more blockade, Cuban prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said today on Twitter, on the 60th anniversary of the application of that unilateral policy against Cuba.



From that social media, Marrero Cruz recalled the establishment of the economic, commercial and financial blockade on February 3, 1962 by U.S. President John F. Kennedy through Executive Order 3447.



In this regard, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, demanded on the same social media, the end of that hostile policy applied to Cuba for more than half a century.



The Cuban diplomat, in his statement, shared the Declaration of the Cuban Revolutionary Government on the 60th anniversary of the proclamation that formalized the U.S. blockade against Cuba.



In it, Cuba denounces the validity of that policy and condemns its consolidation as the main axis of a strategy aimed at limiting the legitimate right of Cubans to defend their sovereignty and build an emancipating project, far from imperialist domination.