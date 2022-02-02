Jurists endorse popular consultation about Draft Family Code





PINAR DEL RÍO, Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) At 35, Nora Esther Martínez de Osaba is one of the jurists in the province of Pinar del Río who supports the popular consultation process of the Draft Family Code, launched Tuesday nationwide.



In her capacity as a notary, she will attend a dozen meetings of this type to clear up people’s queries about legal matters.



“Someone may not understand a given concept or have questions about the articles of the text, so our presence is important,” she told ACN, “for this is a revolutionary code across the board in that it amends some legal institutions and figures long used in Cuba and, therefore, we must be prepared as public professionals.”



She considered vital that people attend the meetings, voice their concerns and make suggestions, describing the process as necessary for the family.



More than 480 jurists across the province conduct the meetings either as supervisors or as members of the feedback processing groups to help prepare the final text of the 24th version of the Cuban Family Code, deemed inclusive and respectful of international treaties and individual rights within the family.



Around 897 provincial commissions will collect people’s suggestions with a view to making amendments or additions to the text, publicly available since its publication in the Official Gazette of the Republic on January 12.