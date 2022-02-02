Of affection, love and loyalty: expert unveils essence of Family Code





MATANZAS, Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) Doctor of Political Sciences and Law professor Osvaldo M. Álvarez Torres said in this city that feelings such as affection, love and loyalty are at the root of the Draft Family Code currently submitted to popular consultation throughout Cuba.



During a meeting with local residents, specialists and People’s Power delegates, Alvarez Torres remarked that one of the new Code’s great strengths is its recognition of family also as a space of respect, beyond the ties between its members, and described it as inclusive and plural, as it addresses the fight against discrimination and family violence and extols respect for both the elderly and the children and their opinions, he added.



“The modern code fits into today’s Cuba, where there are different types of family. If I had to conceptualize family nowadays, I would say that it’s a space for romance and peace where the joys of the human spirit are best enjoyed,” he concluded.



The process to collect people’s opinions in more than 78,000 meeting points will be extended to April 30 and in May they will be submitted to the National Assembly of People's Power for analysis and endorsement.