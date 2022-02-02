President of the Cuban parliament welcomes MEPs' delegation





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), received today at the headquarters of the Cuban legislature a delegation of Euro deputies belonging to the European Leaft Party, which since yesterday began an official visit to the island.



Lazo Hernandez highlighted the significance of their systematic denunciation, from their respective seats, of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on Cuba and of the aggressiveness of the imperial anti-Cuban policy.



According to the Cuban official, these exchanges provide an opportunity to learn more about the values of Cuban democracy, founded on the principles of the exercise of power in the hands of the people.



The visitors toured the headquarters of the National Assembly and had an exchange with other representatives of the highest legislative body of the Republic of Cuba.



Leading the group of representatives is German MEP Martin Schiderwan, co-president of the left-wing group of the European parliament, who remarked the work objectives shared with the Cuban government, in pursuit of a model of democratic socialism.



The group, composed of nine parliamentarians accompanied by other officials from Spain, Greece, Portugal and France as main nationalities, gathers the most progressive wing of the European body.