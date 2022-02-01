Cuban authorities highlight beginning of popular consultation on the New Family Code Draft





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz, highlighted today on Twitter the beginning of the popular consultation of the New Family Code Project, in neighborhoods and communities of Cuba.



Through his official Twitter account, Marrero Cruz highlighted the beginning of these popular debates throughout the country, which will last until April 30, and in which more than 78, 000 meeting points were conceived.



In this regard, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, minister of foreign affairs, said that this popular debate will be a new exercise of participatory democracy that aims at outlining a more inclusive, fair and dignified horizon for our families.



For his part, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization and politics of cadres of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, also highlighted the beginning of the meetings of the popular consultation on Monday and considered that it will be a process of citizen participation where the voice of all will be heard from the unity of the people.



Likewise, Oscar Silvera Martinez, minister of justice, described this consultation process as a genuine exercise of socialist democracy and popular participation, and called on the Cuban people to study and participate in each one of the meetings.



More than 900, 000 people must participate in the organization of the popular consultation of the Family Code project and for the collection of all the opinions expressed by the population will be supported by programs developed by the University of Informatics Sciences.