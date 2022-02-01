Popular consultation on the draft Family Code starts in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) The popular consultation of the Family Code Project in its 24th version begins today throughout the country and will last until April 30 in more than 78,000 meeting points.



Alina Balseiro Gutierrez, president of the National Electoral Commission, highlighted in recent statements the importance of the consultation of the legal document, which is broad and complex, but of great significance for the Cuban family.



In addition to discussing it in their localities, the population can also send their opinions to the mailbox set up by the National Assembly of People's Power and those who are abroad will have the opportunity to do so through the mailbox set up by the Cuban foreign ministry.



Balseiro Gutierrez insisted that the meetings are not to disagree or discuss any issue, but rather to gather information and process the categories of: Modification, Addition, Elimination and Doubts, and included the categories of Favorable and Others.



The process of submitting the proposals to the National Assembly for processing and consolidation is expected to be completed in May, and before that, there will be two information breaks.



Concerning the issue, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said today on Twitter that Cuba is ready for the Popular Consultation on the Family Code.



In his official social media account, Diaz-Canel invited Cubans to consciously participate in the debates so that the project can be enriched with everyone's contribution.