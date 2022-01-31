Cuban western province registered lowest temperatures of the last five years





UNION DE REYES, MATANZAS, Cuba, Jan 31 (ACN) The Cuban province of Matanzas recorded the lowest temperatures of the last five years in the early morning, with a minimum of 3.5 °C in this locality, according to official data from the Center of Forecasts of the territory.



Mirta Carrion Chang, head of the meteorological station located in Union de Reyes, told the Cuban News Agency that the figure, although significant, did not break the record of 1.0 °C reported in this municipality, first on January 1971 and then on February 2015.



As reported to the press by Yailene Armas Peñalver, a specialist at the Matanzas Forecasting Center, several localities were marked by low temperatures during the early hours of Monday morning, such as Perico (5.8 °C ), Jagüey Grande (6.6 °C ), Colon (7.1 °C ), Jovellanos (7.9 °C ), and Playa Giron (8.6 °C ).



Henry Delgado Manzor, meteorologist at the Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport, the main access route for tourists to Varadero beach resort (about 120 kilometers east of Havana), noted that last night the thermometers there marked a minimum value of 5.8 °C .



It is not a common number, nor is it common for the rest of the region, and it only occurs when several factors are combined; in this case the situation is associated with the mass of very cold air of arctic origin, explained the specialist, who is also a member of the Cuban Meteorological Society.