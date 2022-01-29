Governmental Working Visit Winds up in Western Cuban Province





Pinar del Rio, Cuba (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz called authorities in this western Cuban province to base everyday work on science and innovation as a government strategy adapted to the local scenarios.



During the closing meeting of a third governmental visit to the westernmost Cuban territory, the Premier said that province authorities designed a local development concept in a very detailed manner, but it does not match the reality of some of the visited districts, and this is precisely the challenge to meet.



He insisted in the need to encourage local productions to deal with current difficulties including the attention to demographic policies and the over six thousand homes still expecting a solution after having been hit by hurricanes in the region of Vuetabajo. There’s been a lack of attention to the housing situation and other social programs in previous moments, he said.



During two days, a working team made up of vice-minsters, ministers, and other officials and executives assessed ongoing social and economic programs in the province. They toured several economic entities and shared with the people at neighborhoods, with state and private workers, students and farmers.



Attending to a major demand by the local people in Pinar del Rio, the province will receive pumping equipment which will improve the water supply system in the city, said deputy prime minister Ines Maria Chapman.



Economy minister Alejandro Gil referred to the need of using distance work and the generation of jobs in several municipalities linked to development projects. He also called to keep local products on market shelves, so that prices adapt to production costs.



The education sector shows good working results though there people are still concern about the vacancies in day-care centers, said deputy prime minister Jorge Luis Perdomo.



Meanwhile, Health Minister Jose Angel Portal indicated the need to strengthen the primary health attention sector, improve indicators like the infant and maternal mortality rates and assess the need for new health services for the municipalities to meet current demands.



Over the past week, the province reported an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases said the Minister and insisted in keeping strict attention to the sick both in hospitals and at homes.



As part of the governmental visit, President Miguel Diaz-Canel toured the areas of economic and social interest in the region of Vueltabajo and exchanged with the people.





