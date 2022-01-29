Cuban Family Code is progressive and necessary, expert asserts





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jan 28 (ACN) The new Family Code is progressive, first-worldist and above all very necessary for the current Cuban society, said Iris Maria Mendez Trujillo, head of the Law Department at the University of Matanzas, in an exclusive interview to the Cuban News Agency.



The creation of the law code is the result of a long debate among law professionals, specialists, university professors and studies of other similar codes worldwide, among them Argentina's Civil and Commercial Code, and its approval is in correspondence with today's Cuba.



Issues such as the conceptualization of marriage between two people without defining sex and the possibilities of conception, guardianship, care and communication regime to related parents are aspects that highlight the contemporaneity of the draft law, she said.



According to the jurist, who was part of the panel of experts in charge of the analysis of the code, it offers new aspects such as that couples without discrimination of any kind may request the adoption of a minor, with the same requirements and rigors characteristic of the process, as well as the possibility of choosing the economic regime between the common or individual assets of the marriage.



It should be noted that due to its characteristics, the bill is one of the most advanced in the world, as it deals with specific details within the family, the home, couple relations, among other aspects, which will surely have an impact on the Cuban people's approval of the bill, Mendez Trujillo continued.



The National Assembly of People's Power approved during its December 21 session the draft Law on the Family Code, which will be submitted to popular consultation throughout the nation from February 1 to April 30, 2022.