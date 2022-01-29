Cuba evokes Jose Marti's legacy on the 169th anniversary of his birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 28 (ACN) Authorities, institutions and the people of Cuba are today evoking the legacy of the National Hero, Jose Marti, on the 169th anniversary of his birth.



President Miguel Diaz-Canel, on Twitter, described as inspiring and unforgettable the traditional March of the Torches in tribute to the apostle of Cuban independence, held last night, and stressed the validity of Martí's thought.



In another message, Cuban president quoted the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, when he referred to the need for Martí's thoughts, ideas and virtues, and expressed his pride in being his most faithful disciple.



Manuel Marrero, Cuban PM, also recalled Jose Marti (1853-1895), when he expressed on the same social media that his example, principles and ideas are still with Cubans today.



At the same time, Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of organization and politics of cadres of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, stressed that the thought of the Cuban National Hero is a guide and inspiration for the revolutionary work.



The Cuban foreign ministry recalled Jose Marti's work as a poet, revolutionary and tireless thinker in art and politics.

From Italy, Cuban residents and diplomatic personnel honored Martí at a monument to him in Rome.