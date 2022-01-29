Cuba honors Jose Marti in Dos Rios, on the 169th anniversary of his birth





DOS RIOS, GRANMA, Cuba,Jan 28 ( ACN) Cubans from different generations returned today to this rural place in the municipality of Jiguani(eastern Cuba), where National Hero Jose Marti offered his life for the independence of the homeland, on May 19, 1895, to pay tribute to him on the occasion of the 169th anniversary of his birth.



Led by Federico Hernandez Hernandez, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and first secretary of the political organization in this province, young people and university professors, directors of organizations and entities, among other student, political and government leaders, laid flowers in front of the statue that honors his memory.



Here the dignity and the rebelliousness of the Homeland blend together, because it was precisely Marti who inspired the so-called Generation of the Centenary, and today summons the people of the island, who will never abandon the glory lived, Hernandez Hernandez stressed.



For him our eternal tribute, he said, and that is why we have also come to this Sacred Altar, to summon from the heart and soul to all the people of Granma in pursuit of a new stage of work, creative struggle and victories, in salute to the 64th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution.