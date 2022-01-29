Cuban legislative commissions to strengthen ties with the population and monitor country's programs in 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 28 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, Cuban legislative president, called on Thursday in an analysis of the work done in 2021 by the parliamentary commissions and their projections for the current year, to continue working more efficiently and enhancing the use of science, innovation, social communication and initiative, to permanently assist the work of the National Assembly and the Council of State.



In 2021, in a context, characterized by the tightening of the blockade, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of the ideas, concepts and guidelines arising from the 8th Party Congress; the permanent working commissions of the National Assembly did not stop their work, but contributed to the improvement of the People's Power, in the stage that marked the 45th anniversary of the constitution of these bodies in the nation.



The permanent commissions developed three main work priorities: to verify in the community the fulfillment of the plan of measures for the prevention and confrontation of the COVID-19, the follow-up of the implementation of the actions of the Economic-Social Strategy and the approved policies, and the legislative activity.



In this sense, in the 2021 work plan, 203 tasks were executed, of which 56 actions of verification and monitoring of the implementation of the actions of the Economic-Social Strategy and the approved policies.



In his speech, he also urged that each of the activities be distinguished by the exchange and link with our people in neighborhoods, communities, labor and student centers, as well as the support to the programs and tasks of the country, and the follow-up to the agreements of the Cuban Parliament and its legislative activity.



Lazo Hernandez insisted on the relevance of popular participation and control in every process, and of being consistent with the meaning of the concept of People's Power, as recently called by the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



The permanent working commissions of the National Assembly of People's Power will focus their work in 2022 on the follow-up of the National Plan for Social Economic Development until 2030, through macro-programs and attention to the fulfillment of the Economic-Social Strategy, as well as measures to supply the market and curb inflation.



They will also strengthen the review of other issues such as the attention to the development of the different economic actors, especially the transformations of the socialist entrepreneurial system; the compliance with the Budget Law in the different structures with priority in the municipalities; the attention to social problems; the creation of regulations, the follow-up of the legislative schedule and the verification of the laws and decrees approved; and the participation in the design of public policies with the youth.



Likewise, special follow-up will be given to the agreements of the National Assembly, emphasizing those derived from the rendering of accounts, high control and parliamentary visits; the work systems will be improved to give priority to the constant connection with the population and encourage citizen participation, among others.