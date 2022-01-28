Raul Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel Lead Traditional Torch March in Havana





Havana, Jan 27 (ACN) Cuban Revolution leader Army General Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz Canel led the traditional Torch March stage by the Cuban youths every year on Havana streets to honor Cuban National Hero Jose Marti.



“We will be there, joining you, the youth of the Revolution for whom we feel deep pride,” said Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel on his Twitter account in reply to the call to the march by the leader of the Cuban Young Communist League Aylin Alvarez.



This year, the march salutes the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Young Communist League and the 76th anniversary of the registration of young Fidel Castro at the University of Havana, and the 100th year of the Federation of University Students.



The march also acknowledges the role of Cuban scientists in the development of local vaccines to fight COVID-19.