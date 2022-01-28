Cuban Vice-president Attends Inauguration of Honduras President-Elect





Havana, Jan 27 (ACN) Cuban Vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa will represent the island’s government at the inauguration of Honduras’ president-elect Xiomara Castro.



According the Cuban Presidency, the Cuban delegation will also include deputy-foreign minister Josefina Vidal, Cuban ambassador to Honduras Francisco Delgado and other officials.



Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed on his Twitter account the deep and historic bonds of friendship between Tegucigalpa and Havana.



Upon his arrival in Honduras on Wednesday, Vice-president Valdes Mesa met with Cubans residing in Tegucigalpa to whom he reiterated his government will to strengthen relations with the Cuban emigration.



Valdes Mesa also expressed his interest in the participation of Cuban emigrees in the island’s social and economic development and also in the people’s consultation about the new Code of Cuban Families.



In a meeting with Honduran activists, the Cuban vice-president said that the electoral victory of Xiomara Castro opens new prospects to bilateral relations between the two nations.



The presidential elections held in Honduras on November 28, 2021 witnessed the largest turn out in the history of the country giving Xiomara Castro a resounding victory with over 1.7 million votes.