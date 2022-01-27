Ana Jaureguí, a woman marked by Che Guevara's influence





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) Ana Jaureguí López, born in the province of Cienfuegos, was marked by the magnetic figure of Ernesto Che Guevara, when in the 1960s the then Minister of Industry in Cuba visited the Diesel engines factory, the first local enterprise under construction.



Ché approached the workstation of the only woman electrician among some 200 men in charge of the assembly—and one of the first in the province— and talked with her.



In statements to ACN, Jaureguí López said that almost six decades later, already retired, she had the pleasure of meeting and talking with the daughter of the legendary Guerrilla, Aleida Guevara March, who wanted to know about her father's doings in the province of Cienfuegos.



"That day,” she told Aleida, “as we entered the factory and noticed there were some soldiers around, we wondered who would come to visit the facility, then in the assembly phase of the machines, still without the floors and with the hustle and bustle of operators, mechanics and other workers.



"I was in shop A—the largest in the factory, designed to make compressors and stationary engines—working on a drill, very concentrated, when I heard some steps. I looked up and there was Che coming towards me. You can imagine how happy I was, to the point that my heart skipped a beat! He asked me what I was doing there, and I explained to him that I was installing and that I would take care arranging all the machinery in the workshop.



“He replied, ‘Well, keep working and I'll go on with my tour’.”



"At the end of his visit they called everyone to gather in front of workshop B, where Che said a few words to explain to us that this was the first factory in the province of Cienfuegos and that he wanted to come to the official opening to see it in operation. Seeing that great man before me was a great joy and an unforgettable moment."



Jaureguí López recalls that Aleida Guevara listened very attentively to her story of Che's visit to the factory, in an exchange attended by other founders, workers and managers of the entity.



"Dr. Guevara noticed that I have difficulty walking, since I rely on a cane and on my husband, who has been my support for so many years and comes with me to wherever I need to go, even to the factory many times, when they are celebrating the fulfillment of production plans or a new anniversary.



"She thanked everyone for being there and the founders for our stories about Che's presence in our industry."



A few days ago, they called Ana again from the factory, because the management and the workers' collective wanted to share a pleasant surprise: Dr. Guevara March had sent her an orthopedic walker, a present that makes it easier for her to move around more safely and also has great sentimental value for her, she claims.



Ana Jaureguí López stated to be delighted and happy about that woman who once again had tugged at her heartstrings and those of her family, to the point that Ana’s daughter Maribel posted on social networks images and beautiful words about Guevara March’s gesture.



Founded on October 9, 1964, the diesel engine factory—still the only one of its kind in Cuba—is manufacturing in the production of hoses, cylinders, hydraulic jacks and new items for the national economy.