FEU and UJC summon youth to the traditional March of the Torches





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) The Federation of University Students (FEU) and the Young Communist League (UJC) call on young people across the country to participate today in the traditional March of the Torches on the occasion of the 169th anniversary of the birth of José Martí and without disregarding the health protocols to avoid COVID-19 infection.



Under the slogan Llevo encendida mi juventud (My youth is ablaze), the announcement will also reach the cyberspace, to be the target of a tuitazo (super tweet) of patriotic and revolutionary reaffirmation, FEU vice president Daniel Alejandro Medina Fernandez said in statements to the press.

The event will also be a tribute to the 60th anniversary of the UJC and the 76th anniversary of the entrance of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, to the University of Havana, as well as an opportunity to recognize Cuban science for developing our own COVID-19 vaccines.