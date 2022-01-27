All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
27
January Thursday

Cuba Condemns US Allegations about Human Trafficking



Havana, Jan 26 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla condemned US accusations linking the island to human trafficking.

On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that Washington tries to cast showdown on the supportive effort made by Cuba’s medical cooperation, whose merits are unquestionable as acknowledged by the international community. https://twitter.com/BrunoRguezP/status/1486428816377618432?cxt=HHwWgIC9gcLI7aApAAAA

The Cuban government official noted that the poor records of the United States in fighting human trafficking undermines the accusations by US administration. He said that this way, Washington tries to justify the criminal economic blockade which morally discredits the United States and which has been enforced with particular viciousness amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken issued a communique on Tuesday citing his government’s priorities for this year to monitor and fight trafficking in persons. The communique includes Cuba among the countries involved in human trafficking, along the DPRK, Russia, and China.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News