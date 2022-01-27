Cuba Condemns US Allegations about Human Trafficking





Havana, Jan 26 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla condemned US accusations linking the island to human trafficking.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that Washington tries to cast showdown on the supportive effort made by Cuba’s medical cooperation, whose merits are unquestionable as acknowledged by the international community. https://twitter.com/BrunoRguezP/status/1486428816377618432?cxt=HHwWgIC9gcLI7aApAAAA



The Cuban government official noted that the poor records of the United States in fighting human trafficking undermines the accusations by US administration. He said that this way, Washington tries to justify the criminal economic blockade which morally discredits the United States and which has been enforced with particular viciousness amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken issued a communique on Tuesday citing his government’s priorities for this year to monitor and fight trafficking in persons. The communique includes Cuba among the countries involved in human trafficking, along the DPRK, Russia, and China.