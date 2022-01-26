Scientists from the Czech Republic visit Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 26 (ACN) A delegation from the Global Change Research Institute of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic (CzechGlobe) currently on an official one-week-long visit to Cuba will travel today to the province of Matanzas.



The mission is headed by Doctor of Science Michal V. Marek, Director of the Global Change Research Institute, and his colleague Manuel Acosta from Colombia, a researcher with CzechGlobe’s Department of Matter and Energy Flows, who has lived in Prague for 10 years.



They will visit the Provincial Meteorological Center, the Indio Hatuey and Colón meteorological stations, and the Indio Hatuey Experimental Pasture and Forage Station, where they intend to install an experimental station for environmental monitoring through the measurement of the levels of pollution of the main greenhouse gases (GHG), including carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4), as well as of temperature and humidity.



Their program includes a similar assessment at meteorological stations of the province of Pinar del Río, where they are planning to set up another GHG unit.



On Friday, the delegation will meet with officials of the Environment Agency and the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment to sign an agreement with the Institute of Meteorology (INSMET).



The scientists from the Czech Republic, who flew in on Saturday, were received at INSMET, where they learned about the entity’s Centro de Contaminación y Química de la Atmósfera (Center of Atmospheric Contamination and Chemistry) and the Cuban greenhouse gas monitoring stations.