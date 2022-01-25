Cuban strategy against COVID-19 has been very successful and organized, expert asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Ileana Morales Suarez, director of science and technological innovation of the Cuban health ministry, described as very successful and organized the country's COVID-19 strategy, while participating in the news program Mesa Redonda.



If Cuba had not applied an early vaccination strategy, the indicators would not be so favorable, neither in Havana nor in the rest of the national territory, she said, referring to almost 34 million doses administered with the Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines.

She also pointed out that more than four million Cubans have received the booster vaccine.



The convalescents will begin to be vaccinated in February with the booster, in correspondence to when the established time is fulfilled since they completed the vaccination scheme, Morales Suarez added.



From the current protocol, the expert highlighted that Nasalferon is restricted to preventive use, given its excellent results in that regard, aimed at pregnant women admitted to Maternity Homes, pregnant women who are contacts of positive cases, elderly people admitted to Nursing Homes, patients over 60 years of age admitted to Psychopedagogic Medical Centers and people over 50 years of age in Social Protection Centers.



The use of Biomodulin T is also promoted in a preventive way in a reduced format in pregnant women and elderly adults in nursing homes and the Transfer Factor in immunocompromised children, according to medical indications, the director continued.



The specialist recalled that all infants under two years of age, those with incomplete or unvaccinated vaccination schedules and pediatric patients with risk factors will be admitted to the health care network.



Cuba is among the first countries with the highest number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 and tops the list in terms of the number of doses administered per 100 inhabitants, Morales Suarez concluded.