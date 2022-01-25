International Climate Change Project Advances in Coastal Cuban Areas





Ciego de Avila, Jan 24 (ACN) A Project aimed at achieving adaptation to climate change underway in the coastal community of Punta Alegre, north of the central-eastern province of Ciego de Avila has revealed important advancement as corroborated by members of the UN Development Program (UNDP).



The coordinator of the UNDP Coastal Resilience International Project Teresa Lopez described as positive the relationship among experts, authorities and local producers to boost the Cuban state Climate Change program known as “Life Task.”



The project, funded with four million Euros by the European Union through the Global Climate Change Alliance (GCCA) is achieving the expected advancement in the coastal community of Punta Alegre, one of the Cuban human settlements hard hit by hurricane Irma in September 2017.



Over 20 mangrove hectares were restored in Punta Alegre since 2020 despite the restrictions and difficulties imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, while in 2022 the introduction of new equipment will advance the rehabilitation of other affected areas.



The rehabilitation of mangrove sites will allow raising a natural barrier against extreme weather phenomena; it will also avoid coastal erosion, and lower soil salinization, while protect many animal species.



The Coastal Resilience Project aims at strengthening disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation as part of social and economic programs implemented by local sectors and governments in vulnerable coastal municipalities, said project technical director Yohanis de la Torre.