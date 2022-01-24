Cuba to host International University Congress 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) With the slogan "University and Innovation for a Sustainable and Inclusive Development", the 13th International Congress on Higher Education will be held February 7 to 11, 2022, at the Convention Center in Havana.



The vice minister of the sector, Miriam Alpizar Santana, announced today at a press conference that the event, also known as University 2022, will be attended by academics, professors, students and personalities from 23 countries, both in person and virtually.



According to the Congress website, among the main activities of the scientific program are several forums, which will address topics such as "University and local sustainable development", and "Higher education and COVID-19".



The call for the event highlights the vocation of these spaces for dialogue and reflection, aimed at identifying the commitment of university institutions with their time, which contributes to the collective and participatory construction of a roadmap for Higher Education for 2030.