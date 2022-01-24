Confirmation of requirements for the issuance of the Current Passport





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) The Division of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners Affairs confirms that the current legislation establishes the issuance of the Current Passport to Cuban citizens residing in the national territory who need to travel abroad for private matters, those authorized to reside abroad and emigrants, according to official information provided by the Ministry of the Interior.



The use and validity of this passport, the note adds, transcends our borders, as it certifies the holder’s citizenship, identity and State, which means that it is the essential document to get visas, travel abroad and identify oneself to the authorities of the relevant foreign country.



Minors and mentally disabled persons who are in Cuba must concur to this effect to the office of Procedures of the Ministry of the Interior in order to take care of the proper formalities (identification, notarized permits, etc.).



Likewise, the passport of a Cuban national permanently residing abroad will be admitted as a valid identity document in the national territory when its holder is in the country.