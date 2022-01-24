Díaz-Canel calls for overcoming the blockade by being creative





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel called on Twitter account to defeat the blockade by taking advantage of all the existing talent on the island.



It's not just about resisting, it's about doing it creatively, the president wrote.



We will face the intensification of the blockade, and we will defeat it with our own efforts, based on the concept of creative resistance, which means taking advantage of all the talent we have, he said on the social network, where he posted the hashtag Cuba Vive.



In another tweet that Díaz-Canel wrote today, he emphasizes that "The debate at the PCC Municipal Assembly in Cienfuegos focused on the consolidation of the socialist state enterprise from the management of science and innovation and ideological political work in the current context."



The results in 2021 in the Carlos Manuel de Céspedes thermoelectric power plant in Cienfuegos, thanks to the science and innovation of the staff, were highlighted by the also First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, during the Assembly of Balance, this Saturday, of the organization in the city of Cienfuegos.



This thermoelectric power plant, added Díaz-Canel, which, like other industries, was subject to financing problems and lack of spare parts, managed to maintain the plant's stability in 2021 thanks to its strong strategy of innovation, rationalization and the training of its personnel.



Likewise, its results were made possible by the creative resistance of the workers, in addition to the joint, foresighted and efficient work of the management, under the guidance of the Party, the President pointed out.