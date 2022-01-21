Cuban VP assesses sugarcane and harvest areas in Cuban western province





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jan 21 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, vice president of Cuba, visited today as part of a working visit to Matanzas sugarcane and harvest areas in the province, with the aim of assessing the preparation of the land and the quality of planting.



At the beginning of the trip, the Cuban VP exchanged with workers of the Basic Production Cooperative Unit El Roque, belonging to the municipality of Jagüey Grande, where he checked the quality of the unit's sugarcane.



At the Dagoberto Rojas Agricultural Production Cooperative in Calimete, Valdes Mesa was interested in the productive yields of the entity, which maintains a production of 70 tons per hectare.



Julio Garcia Perez, president of the AZCUBA Business Group; Livan Izquierdo Alonso, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province, and Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of the territory, accompanied the vice president in the visit.