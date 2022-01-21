President of the Cuban parliament visits economic targets in Cuban central province





SANTA CLARA, Cuba,, Jan 21 (ACN) Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), began a tour through Villa Clara today, on the second day of work of the Cuban legislative body in this central province.



Analyzing strategies to increase food production in the Valle del Yabu productive center, in Santa Clara, and checking the development of new economic actors in the Expocentro fairgrounds are the objectives of Lazo's stay in the province today.



During two days, the 10 permanent commissions of the Parliament have visited seven municipalities and more than 150 economic and social objectives, and will exchange with delegates of the People's Power and presidents of popular councils in Villa Clara.