"We have a great people and I am convinced we will overcome," Diaz-Canel assures





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 21 (ACN) We have a great people and I am convinced that we will overcome, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and president of the country, on Twitter today, referring to the comprehensive visit of the Auxiliary Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party to the province of Sancti Spiritus, which began on Thursday.



On his official account on the social media, Diaz-Canel said that this visit has allowed him to talk in the neighborhoods of Sancti Spiritus, meet with producers of the territory, and exchange with young university students of the province.

He also acknowledged that from these spaces "Cuba lives and resists in a creative way".



The comprehensive visit of the Auxiliary Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party to the province of Sancti Spiritus will continue this Friday, which has allowed knowing closely the functioning of the base structures of the communist party and the preparation of the militants, cadres and workers in general to raise the quality of services and combativity.



They have also approached the socio-economic particularities of this central region and will participate in militancy meetings that give continuity to the municipal assessment assemblies.



They have also evaluated the preparation of the popular consultation of the Family Code, and are expected to visit more than a hundred production and service centers, as well as some 25 communities.