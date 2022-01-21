Diaz-Canel attends assessment meeting of the communist party in Cuban central province





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Jan 21 (ACN) With the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC by its Spanish acronym) and president of the country, the assessment meeting of the political organization is taking place today in the municipality of Sancti Spiritus, which concludes the process at this level, ahead of the provincial meeting.



A total of 164 delegates are participating in the meeting, which is also attended by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Politburo and Secretary of Organization and Politics of Cadres, who has been accompanying the president since Thursday in the integral visit of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party and its auxiliary structure to this territory.



Key issues for the party militancy and for society as a whole, such as the ideological political work in the current circumstances, food production, new economic actors and the implementation of the 63 measures to boost the agricultural sector are the focus of the debates.



Since Wednesday and until Friday, the integral visit of the Central Committee and its auxiliary structure is taking place in thi province, with the main objective of knowing the state of fulfillment of the agreements arising from the 8th Congress of the Party.