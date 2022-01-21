Cuban President Visits Communities in Central Cuba





Havana, Jan 20 (ACN) As part of an ongoing comprehensive working visit by top Communist leaders to the central province of Sancti Spiritus, Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party and President of the Republic tour local communities including the Agramonte neighborhood where important transformations are taking place.



Agramonte is a town of humble and hard-working people who welcomed the Cuban leader during the visit of the political organization, the first of its kind since the 8th Communist Congress was held.



Diaz-Canel explained the neighbors that the Council of Ministers has usually made working visits to Cuban provinces; though on this occasion it is a Communist Party’s comprehensive visit aimed at rescuing a working style that allows closer links with the people, see what is taking place in the territories, consider the locals’ concerns and support the government actions.



While touring the neighborhood of Agramonte, the head of state referred to the creation of recreation areas for kids and youths, the participation of the people in all actions to improve conditions at schools, cultural centers, trade and service facilities.



The Cuban president was interested in learning about the COVID-19 vaccination in the community, where all the people have received three shots of the Cuban vaccines plus a booster, except 30 resident who are still to get their booster shot.



COVID 19 immunization in the province has reached 98,9 percent of the population, with confirmed cases at 100 per day.



Diaz-Canel assured the people that transformations will keep benefitting the communities and will further expand to other neighborhoods in the province. We have worked a lot in physical infrastructure, which must keep going, but we must also addressed the spiritual sphere by solving social problems, working with families facing vulnerabilities, and this needs all the strengths of the communities, said the President and went on to stress that if everyone joins in, “we will realize that we can build Socialism from the communities and life can change for us, can improve and that we all have our own space to develop our life projects in the society we want to defend” .