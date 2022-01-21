Cuban Parliament pays visit to central Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) Ana María Mari Machado, Vice President of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), leads a parliamentary visit to the province of Villa Clara together with executives of the parliament's permanent working commissions.



ANPP reported that eight permanent working commissions are participating in the tour, scheduled for seven of the province’s municipalities.



The parliamentarians will also visit about 150 economic-social entities centers and meet with local residents and People's Power leaders in the province.